Antonio Conte takes a week off of work as Serie A champions train without coach in wake of surprise loss and resignation hints
Conte’s absence highlights Napoli’s mounting concerns
Napoli returned to training after their damaging 2-0 defeat to Bologna, but without Conte on the pitch. As previously agreed with the club hierarchy, the coach has taken several days off, spending time with family in Turin before returning to Castel Volturno on November 17. Assistant Cristian Stellini is leading the sessions, with half the squad away on international duty, according to Sky Sport. The situation is not unusual for the Italian, who has taken similar mid-season breaks in the past, but the unusual length of this one and the timing of it has intensified the spotlight.
Gli Azzurri have now suffered five defeats across all competitions and sit fourth in Serie A, already two points behind Inter and Roma and just one point ahead of Bologna. Their form has collapsed sharply: No goals scored in their last three games, two defeats in their last five league outings, and increasing tactical confusion. Inside the club, the mood has reportedly fluctuated between frustration, fatigue and tense reflection with Conte’s recent outburst in Bologna adding fuel to rumours about a potential parting of ways. This week’s training session, conducted without the head coach or most of the internationals, underlines the fragility of the moment and sets the stage for Conte’s own words on where the club must go next.
Conte demands accountability after Bologna defeat
Speaking after Sunday’s loss, Conte took full responsibility for the team’s dip and delivered some of his strongest comments of the season: “Everyone has to take responsibility. I'm the first to be held accountable. Heart transplants aren't an option. Each of us needs to rediscover our spirit and our grit. I'm disappointed because I'm not finding the energy in the guys again; it means I'm not doing a good job.”
He also reminded the club of the historical warning signs from 2023-24 season, when Napoli finished 10th, just a year after winning the Scudetto: “We must never forget that in Naples, after a Scudetto, we finished 10th. I'm sorry to have to dig up the bones of the past. I'll talk to the club, who already knew what I thought.”
Conte’s tone made it clear that discussions over direction, standards and responsibility are on the horizon even if no immediate meeting with Aurelio De Laurentiis is scheduled.
De Laurentiis shuts down resignation rumours
In the midst of speculation surrounding the 56-year-old's future, president De Laurentiis moved quickly to silence talk of a resignation. His statement delivered a firm defence of the coach and rebuttal of online reports.
“I came across the fairy tale of Conte's resignation on the web. I love social media a lot because they're a contemporary and fast way to spread thoughts. But you know that thoughts aren't always right or shareable.
"Between me and Conte there has always existed a special harmony that unites men who use the 3 "C"s [Character, Competence, and Courage]... which are very popular with Neapolitans and not only.
"To the fans who've read some nonsense, I say: I'm proud to have by my side, and by the side of Napoli and the players, a real man like Antonio Conte, capable of sacrificing every second of his life for his profession, with extreme generosity and dedication.
"This is the most important guarantee that can be given today to a club, to the players, and to demanding fans like those of Napoli."
Conte returns next week as Napoli brace for Atalanta test
Conte is expected back on the training ground on November 17. By then, the squad will also begin returning from international duty and immediately face a major test.
Napoli’s next match is a crucial Serie A showdown with Atalanta, a side capable of exposing any defensive or mental fragilities. After three matches without scoring, and with Bologna breathing down their necks, the champions must demonstrate fresh intensity, structure and unity. All eyes will be on Conte’s return and whether a week away provides clarity, renewed energy or deeper complications for a Napoli side teetering between recovery and crisis.
