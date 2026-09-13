Antoine Griezmann shines as Orlando City dismantle Toronto FC in convincing three-goal victory

The contest opened at a frantic pace, with Maxime Crepeau and Luka Gavran both forced into sharp early saves to keep the scoreline level. Griezmann’s strike on the stroke of half-time shifted the momentum after VAR reviews had previously chalked off an own goal and overturned a penalty decision. Orlando then took full control after the interval as Sarajian netted his first MLS goal before Angulo wrapped up the points in stoppage time.