Anthony Gordon suggests Harry Kane is playing at Lionel Messi's level as he hails 'phenomenal' England team-mate after World Cup brace vs DR Congo

DR Congo threatened a monumental upset after taking the lead just seven minutes into the match. However, Kane equalised in the 75th minute before securing a 2-1 victory with a thumping finish five minutes remaining.

The double took his tournament tally to five goals, tying him with Erling Haaland and placing him just one behind Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race. Gordon, who assisted both goals after stepping off the bench, elevated Kane to the highest echelon. "It's amazing to be around him every day because when you're around someone at the elite level, he's at the very, very top of football," Gordon stated.