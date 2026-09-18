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Gianluca RocchiGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

ANSA - Monza prosecutor: “Close the investigation into the referees over the ‘knocks’ in the VAR room”

Serie A

No conduct "of a fraudulent nature" nor the "intent" to "alter" the results has emerged"

The Monza Public Prosecutor's Office, led by Claudio Gittardi, has asked for the strand of the investigation transferred in recent months by Milan prosecutors to be dropped. That strand had seen former referees' chief Gianluca Rocchi, former VAR supervisor Andrea Gervasoni and former VAR officials Luigi Nasca and Rodolfo Di Vuolo investigated for acting together in sports fraud. ANSA reported the development.

  • The chapter focused on the so-called "knocks" on the VAR room in Lissone during some matches between 2024 and 2025.


    According to the Prosecutor's Office, the investigation documents did not reveal conduct "of a fraudulent nature", nor "intent" aimed at the "alteration" of the results".


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