Angola vs South Africa Cosafa Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of South Africa's clash with Palancas Negras as both teams search for a regional glory.

South Africa will face Angola in the Cosafa Cup final on Sunday at Free State Stadium, hoping to bag their sixth title.

Angola, who have won the trophy on four previous occasions, are the defending champions and are expected to give Bafana a tough test.

Despite performing rather unimpressively in the group stage, South Africa bounced back from that slow start to beat Comoros in the semifinal and reach the final.

After a 1-1 draw against Namibia, Angola bounced back to the top of Group B with seven points. The wins came courtesy of a 4-0 win over Lesotho before a slim 1-0 win over Malawi.

Now the stage is set for a high-stakes game as South Africa, who last lifted the trophy in 2021, and Angola clash for regional glory.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bafana and Angola, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.