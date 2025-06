South Africa are pushing to win this competition for the sixth time and edge closer to record holders Zambia.

Bafana Bafana face defending champions Angola in the final of the Cosafa Cup at Free State Stadium on Sunday.

With five Cosafa Cup titles, South Africa are bidding for a sixth crown and come close to Zambia who have won it seven times.

GOAL takes a look at how coach Vela Khumalo could line up his men on Sunday.