Getty Images Sport
'Feel sorry for him' - Andy Robertson hits out at 'English stigma' surrounding Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold as he reveals truth behind Liverpool defensive criticism
Tactical differences exposed
Robertson and Alexander-Arnold formed a formidable full-back partnership under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. They won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later, consistently battling at the top of the division's assist charts as key creative outlets for the Reds.
Despite their shared attacking output, the current Tottenham defender noted a stark contrast in how their defensive contributions were viewed. Speaking on The Overlap, Robertson detailed how Liverpool's tactical setup frequently left his teammate exposed. While Sadio Mane provided aggressive defensive cover on the left flank, Mohamed Salah's attacking positioning on the right meant Alexander-Arnold operated with less immediate protection.
This structural imbalance often left the right-back isolated, prompting Robertson to admit he felt sympathy for his defensive partner. Alexander-Arnold eventually departed Anfield for Real Madrid in 2025, but the narrative surrounding his defensive capabilities has stubbornly followed him throughout his career.
- AFP
Robertson lifts the lid on defensive criticism
Robertson highlighted the intense scrutiny placed on homegrown talent, contrasting it with his own experience as a Scotland international. "It's very different when you are English, compared to another nationality," he explained. "I always said to Trent, 'I will never get as much high praise as you, but I'll never get as much criticism as you.'"
The 32-year-old defender also broke down the tactical reality that made Alexander-Arnold's role so demanding. "The way I defended at Liverpool compared to Trent was very different. I had Sadio helping me out and he was a bit more aggressive so if I missed [a tackle], he'd usually be there," Robertson noted. "With Mo [Salah], we didn't want him coming back towards our box. A lot of times, Trent was waiting on someone like [Jordan Henderson] to come over, so, sometimes, I started to feel sorry for him."
Unfair stigma and European success
Despite frequent accusations of defensive vulnerability, Alexander-Arnold consistently delivered on the biggest stages during Liverpool's peak years. He recorded superb defensive numbers during the run to the 2018 Champions League final, putting in commanding performances against elite European opposition.
Robertson vigorously defended his former teammate's defensive prowess, dismissing the lingering narrative. "I've seen him lock out [Kylian] Mbappe at PSG. In the Champions League finals, he was unbelievable," he stated. "Trent is a very, very good defender… [in his] best games, he was an unbelievable one-v-one defender."
The Scot suggested the right-back has been unfairly branded since his breakthrough season. "Now, at times, he maybe makes mistakes. But we all do," Robertson concluded. "But it's if [Trent] had this stigma around him, that he can't defend. And he's had that from a very early age. It's as if he can't shift it."
- AFP
Crucial period in Madrid and England
Alexander-Arnold's immediate focus turns to international duty, having earned a call-up to Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad. Despite his past successes, he has historically struggled to secure a regular starting berth for the Three Lions, and this camp presents a fresh opportunity to impress the new manager.
The 27-year-old also faces a critical juncture at club level. Following his 2025 transfer to the Spanish capital, his La Liga career has stuttered, leaving his Real Madrid future hanging in the balance as he fights to rediscover his elite form.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting