'We need to forget' - Andy Robertson urges Tottenham stars to move past relegation trauma to save season

Summer signing Robertson believes the squad must completely forget their past disappointments. Spurs narrowly avoided relegation over the last two campaigns, finishing 17th in both 2024-25 and 2025-26. The former Liverpool star feels that history is holding them back.

"You can see last season hurt them a lot," Robertson told The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast. "Maybe we're still guilty of carrying that weight of last season on our shoulders."

The Scotland international insisted that changing this mentality is crucial, saying: "That falls on me, and the other new players, if we need to forget. We need to now try and get Tottenham back to where we believe they belong."