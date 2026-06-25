'Not enough' - Andy Robertson and Steve Clarke admit Scotland 'going home' as miserable Brazil defeat leaves Tartan Army in World Cup limbo

Clarke was pull-no-punches in his assessment of Scotland's chances following the comprehensive defeat in Group C. Errors at the back were clinicaly punished by the Selecao, with Vinicius Junior bagging a double and Matheus Cunha also finding the net to secure top spot for the South American giants. The result leaves Scotland in third place with three points and a damaging goal difference.

Speaking after the match, a dejected Clarke stated: "You give a team like Brazil the chances that we gave them in the game, you expect to get punished. And that's what happened. I think we're probably going home. We know they're deadly in the attacking third of the pitch and we gave them for sure the first two goals, probably the third goal as well. So we gave them the goals, but on the counter of that, they also missed a few chances, and Angus [Gunn] had to make a few good saves. We created one or two chances, but nothing really clean."