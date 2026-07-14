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Andrea Pirlo emerges as shock Italy job candidate as Paolo Maldini pushes for fellow AC Milan legend despite Antonio Conte & Roberto Mancini interest
Historic crisis prompts Pirlo consideration
Italy are currently enduring the darkest period in their illustrious history, having shockingly failed to qualify for three consecutive World Cup tournaments in 2018, 2022, and 2026. This unprecedented crisis for the four-time winners is particularly humiliating considering the latest edition expanded to 48 teams from 32.
In response to this disaster, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Pirlo has joined the managerial shortlist to rebuild for the 2030 World Cup. Maldini and Leonardo are heavily pushing for the United FC manager, who recently won promotion in Dubai. Having shared two Champions League triumphs at AC Milan, Maldini believes his former team-mate can revitalise a broken national system.
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FIGC president evaluates Guardiola compatibility
While Pirlo advances, the Italian Football Federation continues to weigh up alternatives, including an ambitious move for Guardiola. FIGC president Giovanni Malago acknowledged the difficulties, especially concerning financial viability.
Malago explained: "No one can say that the possible choice of someone like the former City manager would not be a very important event, but then there are the numbers and the compatibility needs to be understood... I know it might seem strange to you, but only from tomorrow, at the latest the day after tomorrow, will we identify the profiles in the field with Maldini and Leonardo to find a synthesis: maybe we think the same way..."
Maldini leads a new methodical approach
The selection process represents a significant shift in methodology for Italy, driven heavily by Maldini and Leonardo. Conte and Mancini remain strong candidates who are waiting for a call, with both having expressed interest in returning to the role. Conte offers immediate tactical clarity, while Mancini previously delivered the European Championship in 2021.
However, the final decision will rely on this new collaborative structure. Addressing this change, Malago stated: "If it were not so, it would be like denying everything we have told each other in the last 15 days... before it was done in one way, legitimate, but different from what we will do now..."
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What is next for the Italy national team
A definitive three-way summit involving Malago, Maldini, and Leonardo is expected shortly to finalise their primary managerial targets. A final decision on the new Italy head coach should arrive by the end of the weekend. Fans will be eagerly watching to see whether the federation opts for the tactical reassurance of Conte or Mancini, or embraces a new era under Pirlo to end their World Cup curse.
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