While other countries are preparing for the World Cup, the Azzurri meet for the first time under Baldini for the upcoming friendly encounters against Luxembourg and Greece. Speaking at a press conference before the opening training session, the interim head coach demanded a complete overhaul of the domestic game's hierarchy.

The national side remains without a permanent successor to Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down from his post after failing to guide the nation to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.