'It's not all set-pieces and crosss!' - Mikel Arteta praised for developing 'his own style' as Italy legend defends Arsenal from 'boring' label

The former Italy midfielder highlighted Arsenal’s collective strength and defensive solidity as major reasons behind their rise, while praising Arteta for turning the club into Premier League title winners and Champions League finalists.

"Yes, I like it because it's not just about corners and crosses into the box," Pirlo explained, as quoted by Marca. "For some years now, he's developed his own special way of playing, including this particular way of taking advantage of corners. He studies everything thoroughly and is very talented. Winning the Premier League and reaching this final is a great achievement."