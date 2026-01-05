+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khothatso Leballo

‘Andre de Jong signing means trouble for Patrick Maswanganyi! Good thing this is Orlando Pirates and not Mamelodi Sundowns, he will score a hat-trick against Masandawana, Kaizer Chiefs are still waiting for free agents’ - Fans

The Buccaneers confirmed their first signing of January after securing the signature of the New Zealand international midfielder from Stellenbosch FC. The Soweto giants are beefing up their squad as they try to maintain top spot in the Premier Soccer League, as well as winning the Nedbank Cup in a season they could finish with a quadruple after claiming the MTN8 and Carling Knockout.

GOAL goes through what fans were saying in reaction to Andre de Jong joining Orlando Pirates from Stellenbosch FC.

    Trouble for Tito

    Means Tito will find it hard to play - Mcweha ArnoldDe Jong signing means trouble for Maswanganyi but let me keep quiet - Jerry Msimango

    De Jong not Pirates material

    They don't understand what type of a player he is. Not Pirates material. Still going to warm a stand with Basadien - Zoe Jesus Dunamis

    Versatile De Jong

    You can use him as a striker since well he can head and make runs, you can also use him as a 10 for his football IQ and skills, so he got everything, Pirates scout knows what they saw here - Vino Shalang  

    This is Pirates and not Downs

    The good thing is Pirates is not Sundowns - Keitumetse Seome

    Sure Pirates

    Pirates never ask approval to anyone when they buy players. They know what they want from a player - Norm Mkayo Zoe

    De Jong to score hat-trick vs Sundowns

    I wish he scores a hat trick when OP plays the return fixture against Sundowns - Chibelu Chibelu

    De Jong will be a champion

    Welcome to the trophy-winning team, where every player is turned to be a champion - George Jolivamba

    Only Appollis at Pirates deserves to play for Bafana

    Only Appollis at Pirates deserves to play for the national team, but there's a bunch of cows from Pirates there. Playing for Pirates is what qualifies players to play for Hugo Broos’ team - Jah-Kiss Tha Wordsmith

    Let them laught at Bafana while Bucs are beefing up

    Let them laugh at Bafana Bafana while we are strengthening our Bucs team☠️☠️ - Mpatho Buccaneer Manana

    When Pirates shine, they will say it's voodoo

    While some are waiting for free agents Bucs is strengthening the squad and the moment we continue our operation take everything they will say it's voodoo 😂 - Fash N Parade Mbhele

    Chiefs are still waiting for free agents😂

    😂 😂 😂 😂 Chiefs are still waiting for free agents, they're not serious - Linda Terry Bathusi

