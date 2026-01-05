‘Andre de Jong signing means trouble for Patrick Maswanganyi! Good thing this is Orlando Pirates and not Mamelodi Sundowns, he will score a hat-trick against Masandawana, Kaizer Chiefs are still waiting for free agents’ - Fans

The Buccaneers confirmed their first signing of January after securing the signature of the New Zealand international midfielder from Stellenbosch FC. The Soweto giants are beefing up their squad as they try to maintain top spot in the Premier Soccer League, as well as winning the Nedbank Cup in a season they could finish with a quadruple after claiming the MTN8 and Carling Knockout.