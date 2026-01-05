GOAL goes through what fans were saying in reaction to Andre de Jong joining Orlando Pirates from Stellenbosch FC.
‘Andre de Jong signing means trouble for Patrick Maswanganyi! Good thing this is Orlando Pirates and not Mamelodi Sundowns, he will score a hat-trick against Masandawana, Kaizer Chiefs are still waiting for free agents’ - Fans
Trouble for Tito
Means Tito will find it hard to play - Mcweha ArnoldDe Jong signing means trouble for Maswanganyi but let me keep quiet - Jerry Msimango
De Jong not Pirates material
They don't understand what type of a player he is. Not Pirates material. Still going to warm a stand with Basadien - Zoe Jesus Dunamis
Versatile De Jong
You can use him as a striker since well he can head and make runs, you can also use him as a 10 for his football IQ and skills, so he got everything, Pirates scout knows what they saw here - Vino Shalang
This is Pirates and not Downs
The good thing is Pirates is not Sundowns - Keitumetse Seome
Sure Pirates
Pirates never ask approval to anyone when they buy players. They know what they want from a player - Norm Mkayo Zoe
De Jong to score hat-trick vs Sundowns
I wish he scores a hat trick when OP plays the return fixture against Sundowns - Chibelu Chibelu
De Jong will be a champion
Welcome to the trophy-winning team, where every player is turned to be a champion - George Jolivamba
Only Appollis at Pirates deserves to play for Bafana
Only Appollis at Pirates deserves to play for the national team, but there's a bunch of cows from Pirates there. Playing for Pirates is what qualifies players to play for Hugo Broos’ team - Jah-Kiss Tha Wordsmith
Let them laught at Bafana while Bucs are beefing up
Let them laugh at Bafana Bafana while we are strengthening our Bucs team☠️☠️ - Mpatho Buccaneer Manana
When Pirates shine, they will say it's voodoo
While some are waiting for free agents Bucs is strengthening the squad and the moment we continue our operation take everything they will say it's voodoo 😂 - Fash N Parade Mbhele
Chiefs are still waiting for free agents😂
😂 😂 😂 😂 Chiefs are still waiting for free agents, they're not serious - Linda Terry Bathusi