Iraola's price tag shield! Reds boss defends £239m duo Wirtz and Barcola before Cherries reunion

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola robustly defended high-profile recruits Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola ahead of a personal reunion with former club Bournemouth. The Spanish manager remains unbeaten in six games since taking charge at Anfield, maintaining an impressive opening to his tenure.

Addressing media scrutiny surrounding his expensive attack, Iraola insisted both playmakers deliver immense value beyond raw numbers.

He emphasized that evaluating individual contributions requires assessing overall team performance when players are on the pitch.



