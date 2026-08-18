AFP
Andoni Iraola gets his man! Breakthrough reached as Liverpool agree terms with PSG winger amid Bradley Barcola chase
Mbaye agrees five-year Anfield deal
Liverpool have taken a massive step toward securing one of Europe's most exciting young talents after agreeing on the financial terms of a five-year contract with PSG winger Mbaye, according to RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins. The 18-year-old Senegal international has emerged as a primary target for head coach Andoni Iraola as he looks to inject further pace and youth into the Merseyside club's attacking ranks following the earlier arrival of Victor Munoz from Osasuna.
The highly-rated teenager, who has also attracted interest from German giants Bayer Leverkusen, is said to have his heart set on a move to the Premier League. Mbaye made 29 appearances for Luis Enrique's side last term, scoring three goals, but he has found regular minutes hard to come by behind the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
- Getty
Barcola bid increased to €135m
While the deal for Mbaye is progressing rapidly, Liverpool have also stepped up their pursuit of Barcola with an improved €135 million bid. The 23-year-old French international has been a long-term target for the Reds, and the latest offer signals their intent to finally meet PSG's high valuation.
Liverpool have been cautious about overpaying, especially after setting a club-record £125 million fee for Alexander Isak last summer. However, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos entering the club's capital structure, the financial landscape at Anfield has shifted, allowing for a more aggressive approach in the market. The Reds are now waiting for a final response from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as they aim to wrap up one of the window's biggest sagas.
Luis Enrique remains tight-lipped
PSG manager Luis Enrique has done little to quieten the speculation surrounding his departing wingers. Both Barcola and Mbaye were left out of the squad that faced Lens in the Trophees des Champions loss, despite having been unused substitutes just days earlier in the UEFA Super Cup victory over Aston Villa. When questioned about the duo's future and their absence from the team, the former Barcelona boss offered a blunt response to the assembled media. He told reporters that he "will speak about the transfer window when it is finished," before walking out of the room.
- Getty
Parisian squad reshuffle continues
The potential departures of Mbaye and Barcola come amid a significant reshuffle in the French capital. PSG have already moved to secure their next generation of talent, completing deals for Ferran Torres from Barcelona and Mika Godts from Ajax.
Liverpool are sensing an opportunity to capitalise on this transition period. With the departure of Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah, the Reds are desperate to ensure the squad is sufficiently reinforced before the transfer deadline.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting