Around the half-hour mark, Al-Nassr gradually found their balance and began coping better with Al-Ittihad's pressure. "Al-Alami" kept the ball more comfortably and started reaching the attacking third.
The improvement told on the scoreline. Angelo pulled one back in the 36th minute, handing his side a huge lift and dragging the match back into more complicated territory before the break.
Angelo's goal signalled that Al-Nassr were finding answers, and that if Al-Ittihad kept pressing at the same intensity they risked leaving gaps for their opponents. Now the other side of Vieceli's character surfaced. He refused to treat his lead as an invitation to keep gambling. In the second half he changed the shape of his side and sat deeper, trusting transitions and the spaces Al-Nassr would leave as they chased an equaliser.
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That switch transformed the game after the interval. Al-Nassr took the initiative, the ball and the pressure, while Al-Ittihad defended as a compact block and waited to break forward.
The logic was simple. A goal down, Al-Nassr had to commit more men forward, opening the spaces Al-Ittihad could attack on the counter. Vieceli kept his advantage without ever needing to take a risk.
Late on, he leaned into Al-Nassr's nature by introducing Youssef En-Nesyri and targeting crosses and balls into the box.
Bringing on the Moroccan striker made perfect sense given how the game had shifted. Al-Ittihad now had to withstand relentless Al-Nassr pressure, and En-Nesyri could feed off aerial balls and movement inside the area, while offering an extra outlet on the break as the gaps behind Al-Nassr's defence widened.
In the closing stretch, the young coach trusted the transitions and left possession entirely to Al-Nassr, settling the contest on merit.