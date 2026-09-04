All eyes will be on the summit clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr on Saturday evening, in the fifth round of the Roshn League, in one of the strongest matches of the early stage of the season, the result of which could have a major impact on the shape of the title race in the coming rounds.

Al-Nassr enter the match seeking to preserve their lead at the top and continue their pursuit of Al-Hilal. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are chasing a win to restore their balance after two draws in the first four rounds.

Two styles collide here, and the tactical battle is clear. Al-Ittihad rely heavily on creating an attacking overload from the flanks, while Al-Nassr possess the attacking speed to turn any surge from their opponent into a dangerous chance. That is precisely where a genuine source of concern could emerge for "the Doyen".