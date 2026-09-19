Al-Ahli's defeat to Sundowns had nothing to do with any clear tactical superiority from the African champions. Small details decided it. The Saudi side produced some very good spells but wasted their chances and failed to deal as required with crosses and balls inside the penalty area.

Marino Pusic started the match well. He ceded possession to Sundowns, relied on counter-attacks and exploited the spaces in the opponent's midfield and defence, an approach that handed Al-Ahli more than one chance to reach the South African side's goal.

The Dutch coach did not keep it up, though. Al-Ahli dropped much deeper in the second half and began to lose the spaces they had targeted at the start. Then some substitutions made the task even harder, especially the delay in bringing on Galeno.

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