An unusual outburst from Chouameni over the refereeing of the Bayern match

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Tchouameni did not look for flimsy excuses, but faced the truth with striking candour, emphasising that dominance on the pitch means nothing unless it is converted into goals.

The French star told RMC: “The truth is, this has been a difficult night for all of us. We didn’t expect this result at our home ground in front of our fans, but that’s football at this level; it’s the small details that decide the big matches.”

Chouameni pinpointed Real Madrid’s biggest problem against Bayern, which allowed the Bavarian side to win: a lack of composure in front of goal.

He stated clearly: “We had chances to score and take the lead, but we need to be more clinical in front of goal. In matches like this, if you don’t take the chances that come your way, a team of Bayern Munich’s calibre will punish you, and that’s what happened today.”