Marc Bernal is one to watch as Barcelona head into the final stretch of the transfer window.

The midfielder wants to play more, and he needs minutes to keep developing. He knows the competition in Barcelona's engine room will be fierce this season.

According to Sport newspaper, Hansi Flick refuses to let Bernal leave and has already told the player as much.

Flick retains complete faith in the youngster. He believes Bernal has the qualities to become an important part of Barcelona's midfield over the long term.

The situation still has Bernal weighing up his options. He wants regular football, and he knows minutes won't come easily given how many alternatives Flick has in that position, and how good they are.