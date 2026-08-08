Amid Hamza Abdelkarim's struggles: Raphinha rescues Barcelona with a penalty

Barcelona kicked off their triangular tournament in Udine with a dramatic 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Raphinha settled it. The Brazilian tucked away a penalty deep into stoppage time for the game's only goal.

The newspaper "Marca" ran through the main talking points of a match Barça grew into over the 45 minutes. Forest had bossed the early exchanges, yet Barcelona dug out the win despite an uneven display.

Hansi Flick's side still have plenty of work ahead before they hit peak condition, which is only natural at this stage of pre-season.

The German coach picked a blend of first-teamers and academy graduates. One of the standout calls was handing Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim another start at centre-forward, following his outings against Como and Birmingham.

Fermín López and Raphinha featured for the first time this pre-season, while Karim Adeyemi kept his spot in the starting line-up.

Espart and Bisker, both just 17, filled the two full-back berths. Fariñas operated in midfield.