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Mohamed Mansi

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Amid Arsenal's temptations: a decisive development between Vinicius and Real Madrid

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Vinícius ready to lower his demands to resolve the contract renewal crisis

Mystery surrounds the future of Brazilian star Vinicius Junior with his club Real Madrid.

Los Blancos and the player's agents opened talks over a new deal a year and a half ago, with his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2027. So far, the two parties have failed to reach any agreement.

Arsenal are weighing up a move for the winger in the current summer transfer window, acting on a direct request from Spanish manager Mikel Arteta.

According to The Athletic, the financial gap between Real Madrid and Vinicius remains wide. The two sides will hold a fresh round of talks next week to settle the matter. 

Three options remain for the player: renew with Real Madrid, wait until next summer and leave for free once his contract expires, or move to Arsenal in the current window.

  • Vinícius JúniorGetty Images

    Vinícius wants a financial package approaching 30 million euros

    Vinícius is demanding a financial package close to 30 million euros, covering his basic salary, performance-related bonuses and a special bonus for renewing the contract, something unprecedented in Real Madrid's history.

    Real Madrid are holding firm to their salary cap and have no desire to exceed it. Vinícius's camp see this bonus as the only way to increase the player's income.

    The stance rests on a comparison with teammate Kylian Mbappé, who earns a similar salary but pocketed a huge signing bonus when he joined for free from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

    Real Madrid have always refused the request, fearing it would open the door to similar demands from the rest of the squad when they renew their contracts in future.

    Sources indicate, though, that Vinícius is ready to soften his demands if that would help reach an agreement with the club.

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  • Vinícius JúniorPierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

    Arsenal have begun moving behind the scenes

    Arsenal grasped the extent of the disagreement between the two parties and its impact on the player, and informed sources say they began working behind the scenes several months ago.

    Those close to Arsenal believe Real Madrid's move to sign Yan Diomande from Leipzig could lead Vinicius to think the Spanish club are preparing to replace him should he leave, even though the Diomande deal has not yet been finalised.

    Sporting director Andrea Berta held talks with the player's camp. Arsenal officials also told his representatives that Vinicius would be the leading star in a project led by Mikel Arteta, after the team won the Premier League title last season and lost the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain only on penalties.

    Real Madrid offered an annual salary of 20 million euros. Arsenal, meanwhile, are prepared to break their usual wage structure for a player like Vinicius.

    The deal could also include a signing bonus and privileges linked to image rights.

    On the transfer fee, Real Madrid face the risk of losing the player for free next summer. That scenario worries some officials within the club, especially as it would also require them to pay a substantial loyalty bonus to the player.

    Arsenal, for their part, hope to take advantage of the contract situation to negotiate a lower transfer fee.

  • Vinícius JúniorPATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

    Influential figures within Real Madrid support selling Vinicius

    Influential figures inside Real Madrid want to sell Vinicius this summer, according to informed sources, wary of losing him for nothing in 2027.

    The final call, though, rests with club president Florentino Perez. He remains Vinicius's biggest backer at the Bernabeu, alongside Juni Calafat.

    Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the player and has already been in touch with him. Even so, the manager will accept whatever the club decides about his future.

    Arsenal are staying optimistic despite the uncertainty. The sources confirm the Gunners still believe they can get the deal done if Vinicius refuses to renew with Real Madrid.

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