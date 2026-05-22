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Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams fight for Champions League places as Aidan Morris gets second crack at Premier League promotion

Analysis
USA
FEATURES
AC Milan vs Cagliari
AC Milan
Serie A
Torino vs Juventus
Juventus
Hull vs Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
Championship
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth
Premier League
C. Pulisic
W. McKennie
A. Morris

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including a tight race in Italy and crucial battles in the UK

For most of American soccer, all eyes are on Tuesday. That is when the U.S. Men's National Team's roster will finally be released, officially kick-starting the World Cup buildup. Excitement is high, and nerves are surely building. There is no debating what Tuesday means.

For some of the USMNT's top stars, though, there is no looking ahead to Tuesday. They are not fortunate enough to look past this weekend, one that will have major consequences for multiple players expected to play key roles at the World Cup this summer.

Trophy chases, promotion races and a Champions League push that could leave one major American on the outside next season are all unfolding this weekend. The World Cup is close, but it is not here yet, and this weekend's matches will have a huge impact on what post-World Cup life could look like for some of America's top stars.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.

  • AC Milan v Hellas Verona FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Down to the wire in Serie A

    Will Christian Pulisic play in the Champions League next season? What about Weston McKennie? It could go either way for both, and it may come down to the final matchday.

    Pulisic and Milan are in the better position of the two clubs. Despite a recent skid, last weekend's win moved them into third place and put their fate in their own hands. A win over 16th-place Cagliari would be enough. Anything else, though, could complicate things. Roma sit fourth, level on 68 points, while Como are fifth on 66 and hoping one of the teams above them slips up.

    Also on 68 points are McKennie and Juventus, who will need both a win and some help. Otherwise, they will head to the Europa League, which certainly would not be well received in Turin. Three points against Torino are a must if they want a chance to compete in Europe's top competition next season.

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  • Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Morris and Boro's roundabout path to the Championship final

    In the end, what matters is getting there. Whether you earn your way in or find yourself back in the picture because of an absolutely unhinged spying scandal, it is all about seizing the opportunity in front of you.

    The opportunity in front of Aidan Morris and Middlesbrough is massive. After falling to Southampton in the Championship playoff semifinals, Boro were reinstated after it was revealed that Southampton had been caught spying in the lead-up to the match. As a result, Boro will head to Wembley this weekend to face Hull with a spot in the Premier League on the line. It is difficult to overstate how important that opportunity is.

    They call it the richest game in football for a reason. The winner receives the financial boost that comes with Premier League status. The loser spends at least another year in the Championship fighting for another chance. Morris and Co. have been handed a lifeline here. Can they use it to secure a place in the top flight?

  • Fulham v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Americans involved in the best and worst Premier League races

    We know one key American, Chris Richards, will not be playing in the Premier League this weekend because of his ankle injury. As for the others, there are still significant non-World Cup stakes involved.

    Starting near the top of the table is Tyler Adams, whose Bournemouth side is already bound for Europe. Bournemouth would need either a win or draw, along with a Liverpool victory and an Aston Villa loss, to qualify for the Champions League. Outside of that scenario, the club appears headed for the Europa League. The Cherries will certainly have one eye on the scoreboard to see if results break their way.

    Closer to the bottom of the table, Brenden Aaronson and Leeds still have a role to play in the relegation race. Leeds are safe, but they face West Ham, who need both a win and a Tottenham loss to Everton to remain in the Premier League.

    Then there is Antonee Robinson, whose Fulham side has little left to play for against Newcastle. The hope will simply be that nothing unusual happens in that match as the defender continues ramping up for World Cup duty.

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  • Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - William Hill PremiershipGetty Images Sport

    Trusty and Celtic aim for one more trophy

    Auston Trusty and Celtic lifted one trophy last weekend. Now, they will look to make it a double.

    Celtic's chase down of Hearts either made or prevented Scottish soccer history, depending on who you ask. After rattling off seven straight league wins to secure the title, Celtic still have an FA Cup trophy to pursue. They will go for it Saturday against Dunfermline Athletic.

    Quite obviously, Celtic will be heavy favorites. They are favored in just about every match they play, but considering the opposition is a second-division side, the expectation is that this weekend should be comfortable for Trusty and his teammates.

    The only thing that could stop them, then, is themselves. Can Celtic rise to the occasion one more time after navigating the emotions of their league title push? If so, there will be another trophy for the green half of Glasgow to celebrate.