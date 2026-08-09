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Alvaro Morata targeted by Atlanta United as MLS side identifies Como striker as Romelu Lukaku alternative
MLS interest in Morata emerges
Morata is facing a crossroads in his career as interest from Major League Soccer begins to intensify. The 33-year-old striker only recently committed his future to Como, joining the Italian side on a permanent basis from AC Milan in June 2026.
This followed a loan spell during the 2025-26 season where he helped the club achieve a historic qualification for the Champions League. However, despite the significance of that achievement for the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia outfit, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man might not lead their line in Europe next term.
Reports suggest that Atlanta United are leading the charge to bring the 87-cap Spain international to the United States. According to Sky Sport Italia transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, the MLS club has officially identified Morata as their primary alternative in the attacking third.
If the move materialises, Morata would be joining the eighth different club of his illustrious but nomadic career, potentially linking up with former Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron.
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Struggles in Serie A for the Spaniard
Despite his status as a Euro 2024 winner and a seasoned international, Morata’s recent domestic form has been a cause for concern. During his time with the Blue and Whites last season, the striker featured in 30 games across all competitions but managed to find the back of the net only once.
His league form was particularly underwhelming, as he failed to score a single goal in 26 Serie A appearances. Despite this lack of clinical finishing, Como remained confident in his value and activated a buyout clause worth approximately £8.5 million to secure his services permanently.
Morata attracts interest from around the world
The Italian club's willingness to sanction a sale so soon after his permanent arrival might be influenced by the financial opportunity presented by international suitors. While Atlanta United are the most prominent name linked, they are not alone in their interest.
Morata has reportedly been the subject of enquiries from clubs in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico. There is also emotional interest from his homeland, with Deportivo La Coruna weighing up a potential return to La Liga for the striker.
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Lukaku leans toward Fenerbahce move
The pursuit of Morata by Atlanta United was triggered by the club's failure to land their initial top target, Romelu Lukaku. The Napoli marksman has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer, but he does not appear interested in a move to the United States.
Instead, it is understood that the Belgium international wants to remain in European football, which has opened the door for a move to the Turkish Super Lig.
Napoli are seemingly ready to facilitate the exit of the veteran forward to balance their books. The Italian side are reportedly prepared to part ways with the Belgian striker should they receive an offer in the region of £8.5m. There has already been significant movement in the negotiations, though an initial bid of £5.1m from Fenerbahce was knocked back.
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