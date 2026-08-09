Alvaro Morata targeted by Atlanta United as MLS side identifies Como striker as Romelu Lukaku alternative

Morata is facing a crossroads in his career as interest from Major League Soccer begins to intensify. The 33-year-old striker only recently committed his future to Como, joining the Italian side on a permanent basis from AC Milan in June 2026.

This followed a loan spell during the 2025-26 season where he helped the club achieve a historic qualification for the Champions League. However, despite the significance of that achievement for the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia outfit, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man might not lead their line in Europe next term.

Reports suggest that Atlanta United are leading the charge to bring the 87-cap Spain international to the United States. According to Sky Sport Italia transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, the MLS club has officially identified Morata as their primary alternative in the attacking third.

If the move materialises, Morata would be joining the eighth different club of his illustrious but nomadic career, potentially linking up with former Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron.