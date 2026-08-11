On the endless debate about his style of play, the Argentine coach argued that every coach chases the same thing: winning. Then came the sarcasm. Could the attacking purists keep that same style at other clubs without shipping more goals?

"El Cholo" admitted during the interview that the weight of responsibility has doubled over the years: "All this weight I feel now after 15 years, I did not feel it in the first three or four seasons."

He continued: "I was free and at ease, winning was a pleasure, but today it is merely a relief. We are suffering because we have taken the club to a place where we have become more exposed and under enormous pressure."