Alphonso Davies reflects on ‘one of the toughest challenges’ of his career - but Bayern Munich superstar makes no ‘excuses’ for his lack of World Cup game time for Canada

Canada’s journey at the 2026 World Cup reached a disappointing conclusion on Saturday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco in the round of 16. While Jesse Marsch’s side earned plaudits for their bravery, the absence of their best player on the pitch proved to be a hurdle too high to overcome during the knockout stage clash in Houston.

The Bayern Munich wing-back spent the duration of the decisive clash pinned to the bench, unable to influence proceedings as the Atlas Lions clinical finishing took the game away from the tournament co-hosts. It was a cruel end to a campaign that had promised so much for the 25-year-old and his nation.