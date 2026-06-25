Getty Images Sport
'Alphonso Davies was a 'decoy!' - Jesse Marsch admits to deceptive pre-game tactic ahead of Canada's defeat to Switzerland
A tactical mind game revealed
In the high-pressure environment of World Cup, every psychological advantage counts. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Switzerland in Vancouver, Marsch confessed that his public optimism regarding Davies’ availability before the game was a calculated ruse. The captain, who has been battling a persistent hamstring injury, watched the entire match from the bench despite Marsch suggesting he would play a part.
“Alphonso wasn’t ready yet, so I was using him a little bit as a decoy,” Marsch said. “He will be ready for the next match.” When questioned on the effectiveness of the ploy, the former Leeds United boss added: “I listened to their news conference and they had three questions about Alphonso Davies, so they at least had to prepare for that.”
- Getty Images Sport
The Swiss response to Marsch's ploy
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin seemed unfazed by the revelation that he had been chasing a ghost during his tactical sessions. The Swiss boss insisted that his side focuses on the collective rather than individuals, even when that individual is a talent of Davies' calibre. However, he acknowledged that the presence of a player like the Bayern Munich wing-back forces certain considerations.
“You always have to plan with the captain,” Yakin explained. “You have to look at different games and different styles. You have a sense of the substitutes too. Of course, we looked at Davies during this tournament but we didn’t only prepare for individual players. Right now, we only react to what’s happening on the pitch.”
Concerns over Davies' fitness levels
The 25-year-old’s fitness remains a major talking point for Canada as they head into the knockout rounds. Davies has not seen competitive action since early May, when he suffered a hamstring tear while playing for Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals. His absence from the national team has been even longer, stretching back to a ligament injury sustained against the United States in March 2025.
Despite the lack of minutes, Marsch had talked up the psychological boost of having his star man around. Before the Switzerland clash, he stated: “We will evaluate what we need of him in the game. I would like to get him into the match, for sure. And I think that he can have a big impact, both on us physically and football wise, but also mentally, psychologically, to have our captain back, our best player back in the team. I think this is a big factor.”
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the knockout rounds
Despite the defeat, Canada’s journey continues as they finished second in Group B. Their reward is a trip to Los Angeles to face South Africa, the runners-up of Group A, this Sunday. The focus now shifts entirely to whether Davies can finally make his return to the pitch or if Marsch will have to rely on other options like Jacob Shaffelburg and goalscorer Promise David. Davies himself offered no clues after the final whistle, walking through the mixed zone with a phone to his ear and declining to speak to the media.