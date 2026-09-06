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Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim

Translated by

Alonso struck first, but he fell into Arteta's trap of gambles

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Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal
Chelsea
Premier League
M. Arteta
X. Alonso
C. Tzolis
K. Havertz
England
Spain
Greece
Germany

77 seconds did not break the champion

Morgan Rogers needed just 77 seconds to put Chelsea ahead. Arsenal needed more than 90 minutes to prove a point: champions are not measured only by what they do when the game follows their script, but by what they do when they take an early blow and have to rebuild from scratch.

This London derby was never just a clash between two sides with big ambitions. It doubled as an early test of Arsenal's ability to defend their title against an opponent with different tools and a new manager eager to stamp his identity fast. Chelsea started strongly, pounced on the first patch of defensive confusion and went ahead. Arsenal refused to let the goal reshape their structure or drag them into nervous football.

What followed exposed the real difference. Arteta did not need to tear up his ideas. He simply made better use of the spaces and roles he had chosen before kick-off. Arsenal came from behind to win 2-1, but the scoreline told only half the story. The match laid bare a set of tactical decisions that turned the win into far more than three points.

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  • Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Arteta's first bet: Havertz in the heart of the attack

    One of Arteta's boldest calls was to build his attack around Kai Havertz. That decision carried more than one meaning. Havertz is no conventional striker feeding off a constant presence between the two centre-backs. He drifts out of the box, collects the ball in space, competes in the air, then arrives back in the area at the right moment.

    Arsenal needed exactly that against Chelsea. The London side defended well in spells and proved hard to break down with passing in front of the box. So the Gunners needed a striker who could drag defenders out of position while still offering a threat inside the area.

    Havertz delivered both. His equaliser was no simple finish. It flowed directly from his movement, picking up the ball near the edge of the area, shifting into the right space, then finishing the move with a clever strike.

    His real value showed with the second goal, though. Rather than chasing the ball and finishing himself, he cleverly let it run through to Martin Odegaard, who burst into the space behind him and put the team ahead.

    The numbers back it up. Havertz had three shots, two on target, and touched the ball 10 times inside Chelsea's box, more than any other player on the pitch. He created three chances, won four aerial duels and drew two fouls.

    His display, then, should not be judged on the goal alone. The German was an attacking focal point who helped Arsenal pin Chelsea's defence back and force it to deal with more than one threat at a time.

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  • Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Odegaard finds his freedom: Lewis-Skelly hands Arteta the midfield key

    Perhaps the most influential decision in shaping Arsenal was pairing Myles Lewis-Skelly with Declan Rice, freeing Martin Odegaard to roam. This isn't simply swapping one player's position for another. It's a redistribution of roles.

    Drop Odegaard into a deeper role and he has to help play the ball out, receive it under pressure and get back behind it when possession breaks down. Give him a player behind who can cover the spaces alongside Rice, though, and he can stay where he hurts teams most: between the lines, in the half-spaces, on the edge of the box.

    That is exactly what happened. Odegaard grew more present in the final third without losing his role in the press and in winning the ball back. The numbers tell the story: 65 touches, 48 successful passes out of 54, 16 line-breaking passes, 6 passes in the final third, 4 chances created, including two clear-cut chances, and 3 successful duels.

    Those figures don't describe a player who only turned up to score. They describe a player who helped control the rhythm of the match. Most tellingly, his goal came from a collective move that carried Arteta's fingerprints. Nothing about it was random. Players rotated, defenders were dragged out of position, and Arsenal exploited the space behind Chelsea's first line of pressing. Odegaard didn't just finish the attack. He was part of the machinery that built it.

  • Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Why did Arsenal not collapse after Rogers' goal?

    That early goal could have forced a completely different match on Arsenal. Chelsea had their psychological advantage. Now they could defend deeper and rely on transitions, leaving Arsenal to shoulder the responsibility of creating the play. Arteta, though, refused to fall into the most common trap: increasing speed without increasing quality.

    His side never resorted to launching balls into the box at random, nor did they abandon building from the back. They kept circulating the ball, waiting for the right moment to prise Chelsea's defence open.

    Why does that matter so much? Teams that fall behind early against a strong opponent tend to lose their shape chasing an equaliser. Arsenal did almost the opposite. They held the distances between their lines, cranked up the pressure gradually, and kept working the flanks and half-spaces. Their character showed here more than in any statistic.

    Chelsea's most dangerous moments also arrived late, none more so than Estêvão's effort that forced David Raya into a crucial stop. That save was no marginal detail. It came when a single goal would have wiped out everything Arsenal had built. And it revealed another side of their character: the ability to switch from taking the initiative to managing the result without losing focus.

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  • Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Tzolis: the choice that made a difference on the flank

    Picking Christos Tzolis ahead of Eberechi Eze and Nicolas Madueke looked marginal on paper. On the pitch, it proved anything but. Tzolis refused to sit still as a fixed winger waiting for the ball, drifting constantly into the build-up and the inside channels.

    Those movements gave Arsenal's attack a fresh dimension. Popping up inside, he formed passing triangles with Odegaard and Havertz and posed Chelsea's defence an awkward question: who steps out to press, and who holds their ground?

    The numbers back up the scale of his contribution. He played 90 minutes, touched the ball 54 times and completed 37 passes out of 43. He won six duels, recovered possession five times and created four chances, one of them clear-cut, on top of two successful long passes.

    Crucially, he had a direct hand in the second goal. This is the gap between the winger who measures himself in dribbles and the winger who serves the system. Tzolis didn't need ten solo runs to matter. His movement and his passing helped pull the Chelsea defence apart.

  • Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Chelsea did not lose because of poor performance

    It is easy to reduce the match to Arsenal's comeback, but that does not do Chelsea justice. Enzo Maresca's side stayed dangerous after taking the lead and had clear chances to kill the game off before Arsenal turned it around.

    Rogers came close to a second, while Pedro Neto rattled the post. Take one of those chances and the whole complexion of the match changes.

    Creating danger, then, was never Chelsea's problem. Turning moments of superiority into a comfortable margin was. That is where the difference between the two sides can be read.

    Chelsea leaned on the individual moment and the quick transition. Arsenal had more consistent mechanisms for creating chances. 

    When the Gunners needed a goal, they had more than one route to it. When Chelsea needed to restore their lead, the space had gone. That point may prove decisive over a long race.

  • Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    The character of a champion: the real difference

    To call Arsenal's victory a mere "comeback" undervalues the tactical work that set it up. Arteta made a string of interconnected calls: "He chose Havertz in the striker role, gave Odegaard greater freedom, pushed Lewis-Skelly into midfield, selected Tsoulis on the wing, and relied on Konsa in defence."

    Each choice fed the next. Odegaard's freedom would not have stretched so far without the balance the midfield provided. Havertz grew more dangerous because Odegaard kept reaching the box. Tsoulis, meanwhile, opened up fresh passing angles that handed Chelsea's defence more than one problem to solve. That is the key to reading this match: "Arteta did not win because of a single decision, but because his decisions complemented one another."

    The scoreline reads Arsenal 2-1. The match tells a bigger story. They conceded inside the opening two minutes and never lost their shape. They fell behind, levelled, went ahead, then rode out the pressure of the closing minutes. That sequence matters for a side defending a title. Seasons are not decided by the games in which a team is at its brilliant best, but by the ones that turn awkward. That is why beating Chelsea carries a value beyond three points.

    This was no perfect performance. Arsenal left Chelsea chances, failed to kill the tie early, and might have been punished for late lapses. Yet they had something worth more than perfection: "flexibility. Flexibility in the formation, flexibility in the roles, and flexibility in dealing with the match scenario." That is exactly what made Arteta's gambles land.

    Havertz proved he can lead the line. Odegaard exploited the space the plan handed him. Tsoulis showed his selection was no gamble, Lewis-Skelly helped redistribute the roles in midfield, and Raya guarded the advantage once mistakes became unforgivable.

    Chelsea, for all the defeat, confirmed they carry enough to trouble the big sides. What they lost was the match in which they most needed to squeeze every drop from their moments. So the London derby was not settled by the big names but decided by "the quality of the details."

    Chelsea owned the start. Arsenal owned the match. The gap between them came down to the ability of Arteta and his players to turn the plan into reality, then handle the swings of the game without shedding their identity. His gambles paid off, but above all Arsenal proved they have the character of a team that knows how to win even when things do not start in their favour.

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