All not lost for Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi as Relebohile Mofokeng thrives in new role with Abdeslam Ouaddou applauding his Orlando Pirates playmakers, 'it gives confidence for the future'

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has switched Relebohile Mofokeng from the wing into a playmaker.

The 21-year-old Bafana Bafana star has thrived in this role, winning Premier Soccer League Man of the Match awards against Magesi FC and AmaZulu.

However, Mofokeng becoming the first choice number 10 has limited game time opportunities for Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi.

But Ouaddou is refusing to treat Mbule and Maswanganyi as no longer having places in his team anymore.