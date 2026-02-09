Goal.com
Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule and Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates MTN8 2025
Khothatso Leballo

All not lost for Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi as Relebohile Mofokeng thrives in new role with Abdeslam Ouaddou applauding his Orlando Pirates playmakers, 'it gives confidence for the future'

After the Buccaneers were praised for their depth in central defence and midfield, another department has now emerged as equally well-stocked. The growing strength in this area highlights the squad’s balance and it follows the coach’s decision to assign new responsibilities to a Bafana Bafana midfielder.

  Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates

    New Pirates role for Mofokeng

    Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has switched Relebohile Mofokeng from the wing into a playmaker.

    The 21-year-old Bafana Bafana star has thrived in this role, winning Premier Soccer League Man of the Match awards against Magesi FC and AmaZulu.

    However, Mofokeng becoming the first choice number 10 has limited game time opportunities for Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi.

    But Ouaddou is refusing to treat Mbule and Maswanganyi as no longer having places in his team anymore. 

  Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025

    Ouaddou on Mbule & Maswanganyi importance

    "I was very happy about the commitment of the impact players," Ouddou said as per KickOff.

    "I knew that they would give their best. We played them because we needed the profiles of players to find our players. I think these players needed to find our rhythm between the lines, with these vertical passes.  

    "These two players have the ability find our players between the lines, and they converted the chances they had, so I'm happy," added the former Fulham defender.  

    "It gives confidence for the future. I always say that all the players are important and we will definitely need everybody for this title race."

  Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025

    Mbule's Bafana spot at risk

    With Mbule now seeing limited game time at Pirates due to Mofokeng's new role, that could affect his place in the Bafana Bafana fold.

    This comes as most players are trying to convince coach Hugo Broos to be part of South Africa's squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    Maswanganyi has already lost his national team spot and Mbule would want to avoid the same fate.

  Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana

    Broos to switch Mofokeng position as well?

    It is to be seen if Mofokeng will continue thriving as a playmaker at Pirates.

    That could convince  Bafana coach Hugo Broos to deploy the 21-year-old as a number 10, a problematic position for the Belgian who has been searching for Themba Zwane's replacement.

