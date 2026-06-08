Getty Images
Alexia Putellas to the WSL! Two-time Ballon d'Or winner agrees personal terms with London City Lionesses after Barcelona departure
Putellas agrees personal terms with London City Lionesses
Putellas has been linked with a move to London City for a while now, with speculation surrounding her future ongoing for several months before her departure from Barca was confirmed. The midfielder's contract was up for renewal this summer but she chose not to stay in Catalunya, with her instead looking for a new challenge and experience after so long with the Blaugrana.
It has been widely reported that Putellas has wanted to join a club that could not become a rival of Barca, with interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all rebuffed, according to Mundo Deportivo, which also reported that the player declined interest from Central America and Saudi Arabia.
There was a suggestion that a move to the NWSL could be a possibility but London City Lionesses have always felt like the front-runner and now, the Guardian reports that Putellas has indeed agreed personal terms with the English club.
- Getty Images
Huge coup for sixth-placed WSL debutantes
There is reporting in Sport to the contrary, stating that a 'final decision' on her future has not yet been made by Putellas. It understands that the midfielder is still 'weighing' up her various options and has yet to give 'a definitive yes' to any club. If a deal with London City Lionesses does goes through, though, it will be a massive coup.
The club, owned by billionaire Michele Kang, who also owns the Washington Spirit and the Lyon side that Barca beat in last month's Champions League final, only played its first season in the WSL this past year, finishing sixth in the table. To add Putellas to the squad, while she is still playing at a level that could well deliver a third Ballon d'Or later this year, would help elevate the team immediately.
It could also be good news for another big transfer the club made last summer. Grace Geyoro was signed for a world-record fee ahead of London City's WSL bow but the France international, despite being recognised as a world-class player by many, has failed to live up to the billing. Adding Putellas to the midfield with Geyoro, though, could help change that and bring more out of the former Paris Saint-Germain captain.
Good news for Spain's 2027 Women's World Cup hopes
While a move to London City is not going to see Putellas lift silverware at the rate she was in Barcelona, it could, however, be a good one for her international ambitions. A lack of European football will mean the midfielder plays fewer minutes than usual if her move to England is indeed completed, but she will still be playing in one of the best leagues in the world. It might, then, serve as ideal preparation for next summer's World Cup.
Putellas was part of the Spain side that triumphed at the 2023 tournament, beating England 1-0 in the final, but she was limited to just three starts in La Roja's seven games, owing to the ACL injury she had just returned from. As such, she didn't get to assume the starring role she was capable of and play a major part in the title win.
She will hope to do that next summer, though, with Spain to be among the favourites to triumph again, especially after demolishing England 4-0 on Friday night in qualifying to all-but-secure automatic passage through to the tournament in Brazil, while likely condemning the Lionesses to the play-off route. Putellas scored twice in that rout.
- Getty Images Sport
A star-studded summer: Putellas not London City's only high-profile arrival
Of course, one player does not make a team and the arrival of Putellas would not immediately mean London City were suddenly a contender for the big titles. However, while the former Barcelona captain is certainly the biggest name being linked with a move to the club this summer, she is certainly not the only star that seems set to join Kang's project.
Mapi Leon, Putellas' team-mate at Barca, has also bid farewell to the Blaugrana and is on her way to London City. As a world-class centre-back, she is another who will improve this team a lot, while also providing experience that will be beneficial to the younger players around her.
Mary Earps, the former England international, is another primed to join the recently-promoted WSL side. The goalkeeper's contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer and she looks set to return home for her next chapter, to improve the quality between the sticks after an up-and-down campaign for Elene Lete. There were rumours suggesting the 24-year-old could return to Spain this summer but she has just signed a new contract in London and could learn a lot from Earps.