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Alan Shearer reveals Ian Wright & Micah Richards' efforts to make peace with Roy Keane as rivalry between Newcastle & Man Utd legends rumbles on
The battle of the heavyweights continues
Shearer and Keane were two of the most combustible characters of the Premier League's golden era, and the Newcastle United legend has confirmed that their rivalry remains very much active. Speaking at a Q&A session alongside Dion Dublin in New York, the former England captain was asked about his history with the fiery former Manchester United skipper.
Shearer was blunt about where the pair stand, explaining that their mutual distaste was a product of their competitive nature. He told the audience: "Keane and I have never had the best relationship. I don’t know him. But what I would say is two of my best pals in football, Micah Richards and Ian Wright, both tell me he’s a great guy. I just went head-to-head with him on a pitch. He didn’t like me; I didn’t like him. But I don’t mind that. You’re not meant to like your opponents. You’re meant to go up against each other."
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Peace talks behind the scenes
While Keane and Shearer remain distant, their colleagues are reportedly trying to bridge the gap. Wright, who works closely with Keane for ITV, and Richards, who stars alongside Shearer on the BBC, both maintain close friendships with the Irishman. According to Shearer, both men have frequently tried to change his mind about his old adversary by insisting that Keane is a different man away from the cameras.
The dynamic is further complicated by the fact that Keane and Shearer are currently representing rival broadcasters at the World Cup.
The United move that never was
The history between the two could have been very different had a blockbuster transfer materialised in 1996. Shearer famously came close to joining United from Blackburn Rovers, a move that would have seen him share a dressing room with Keane. The striker had even gone as far as finding a house in the Manchester area before a dramatic intervention changed the course of English football history.
Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan made a last-ditch plea at Manchester Airport, successfully convincing the local lad to return to St. James' Park for a then-world-record fee of £15 million. While the deal cemented Shearer’s legendary status in the North East, it ensured that his relationship with Keane would remain one of fierce competition rather than camaraderie on the Old Trafford pitch.
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Assessing England's World Cup chances
Beyond the personal feuds, Shearer also shared his thoughts on England's current squad and their prospects of ending the nation's 60-year trophy drought. Drawing comparisons to the strike force of his era, which included the likes of Teddy Sheringham and Robbie Fowler, Shearer questioned if the current depth is sufficient to go all the way in North America.
He noted the heavy reliance on captain Harry Kane, stating: "We’ve got Harry[Kane], Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, which isn't a great pool of centre forwards. I doubt our squad depth is enough to win the World Cup, though we can go deep if Harry plays unbelievably well and scores – he is our superstar. It’s not rocket science: if he doesn’t score, it could be a really disappointing tournament. I’d love it to be England, but I don’t think we have quite enough, and I think France will win the final."
England officially launch their quest for World Cup glory, facing a robust Croatia side in Dallas before taking on Ghana and concluding their group stage campaign against Panama.