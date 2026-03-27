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Alan Shearer involved in motorcycle crash caused by pothole as Newcastle legend shows off nasty injuries
Shearer suffers painful spill
The 55-year-old icon shared a series of updates with his followers on Instagram, illustrating the physical toll of the incident. Shearer posted images of his heavily scraped forearm and bicep while resting at home, followed by a shot of his leg which showed deep grazes covering both his knee and shin.
The Premier League’s all-time record goal-scorer made no secret of what caused the accident, pointing the finger at the state of the roads. Accompanying the images of his wounds, the former Magpies captain wrote a blunt assessment of the situation: "Ouch. Pot holes on the bike are not good!!!"Alan Shearer InstagramAlan Shearer Instagram
England World Cup predictions
Despite the physical setback, Shearer has remained active in his punditry duties, recently causing a stir with his projected England starting line-up for the 2026 World Cup. In a selection that prioritised current Premier League form over reputation, he notably omitted Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer from his preferred XI.
His chosen team featured Jordan Pickford in goal, a back four of Reece James, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, and Lewis Hall, with a midfield of Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson. His attacking quartet consisted of Morgan Rogers in the No.10 role, flanked by Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon, with Harry Kane leading the line.
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Backing Tuchel's vision
The accident occurred as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first major tests with the Three Lions. Discussing Tuchel's massive 35-man squad for the March friendlies, Shearer told Betfair: "Thomas Tuchel is obviously going to tweak it a bit with players that he's brought in. I like the idea of what he has done with the 35-man squad in terms of giving players a bit of a rest for one game and then the rest of them will come in for the next."
Confidence in Three Lions glory
Despite his own recent misfortune on two wheels, Shearer is optimistic about England’s chances on the world stage.
He believes the current crop of talent is capable of matching the heavyweights of international football. "I believe England can win the World Cup. When you look at our talent, when you look at the players fighting for positions, then yeah," Shearer stated.