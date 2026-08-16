Al-Ittihad at a crossroads: has the dream ended before it began?

Al-Ittihad's 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej on Saturday evening was more than just two points dropped in the opening round of the Roshn League. It was an early warning bell for a side that began the new season carrying high hopes of showing an image completely different from the one it had presented recently.
Only days earlier, the fans of "the Doyen" had been living in a state of optimism. A big four-goal victory over the UAE's Al-Jazira in the play-off of the AFC Champions League Elite seemed to carry the promise of a new season. The stumble against Al-Khaleej quickly brought many of those question marks flooding back.