Al-Hilal's defeat by NEOM forced a brief pause for reflection. It ended a long unbeaten run and left manager Simone Inzaghi facing questions that go beyond a single result, stretching to how he manages a squad blessed with this many options and solutions.
NEOM pulled off a major surprise on Monday, beating "the Boss" 2-0 in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. The blue side got their first shock of the season, and it kept their feet firmly on the ground.
Top spot still belongs to Al-Hilal on 15 points, but Al-Qadsiah have drawn level on the same tally after their thrilling 3-2 win over Al-Ahli yesterday.