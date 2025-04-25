Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's do-or-die Caf Champions League clash with the defending champions in Cairo on Friday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Mamelodi Sundowns are in Egypt bidding to reach the final of the continent's biggest club competition, and they collide with Al Ahly in this semi-final, second leg tie at Cairo International Stadium.

The first leg ended 0-0 in Tshwane, and a scoring draw will be enough for Masandawana to storm into the final.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Al Ahly and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.