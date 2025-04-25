Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Article continues below
Mamelodi Sundowns are in Egypt bidding to reach the final of the continent's biggest club competition, and they collide with Al Ahly in this semi-final, second leg tie at Cairo International Stadium.
The first leg ended 0-0 in Tshwane, and a scoring draw will be enough for Masandawana to storm into the final.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Al Ahly and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.