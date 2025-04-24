Stellenbosch FC, Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates ambitions in Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup as final berth is in reckoning for PSL outfits

Premier Soccer League heavyweights Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch gear up for massive weekend in African football.

South African football stands on the cusp of history, with the tantalizing prospect of an all-South African Caf Champions League final closer than ever before. Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are both just one result away from booking their place in the final, while Stellenbosch FC are battling to become only the third local side to reach the Caf Confederation Cup final.

With veteran administrator Irvin Khoza dreaming of a golden era for the nation’s football, the stage is set - Sundowns and Pirates need scoring draws or wins to advance, while Stellenbosch must keep a clean sheet and win convincingly. The stakes are sky-high, and the dream is alive.

Join GOAL as we zoom into what could be a weekend of reckoning for the Premier Soccer League teams.

