Ajax complete signing of former Tottenham star Yves Bissouma on free transfer

Despite the controversies that trailed him at Spurs, Bissouma arrives in the Netherlands with a defiant attitude and a clear sense of purpose. The former Brighton man expressed his excitement about joining one of the continent's most historic institutions. "I feel really happy. It means a lot, because Ajax is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. And for me to be part of the trip of this great club is something nice," Bissouma stated.

When asked if the move caught him by surprise, the midfielder explained that he was already sold on the vision presented by the Ajax hierarchy. "Not really, because I've spoken to a lot of people here beforehand. They told me about the project and that was very interesting to me. That's why I'm here," he said. "They just told me the project, what they really want to do this year and for the years that are coming as well."