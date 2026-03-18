Agent reveals Kaizer Chiefs were 'made aware' of Benin goalkeeper and his contract with Kruger United expires at the end of the season

Benin international goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou has become a key member of Premier Soccer League promotion-chasing Kruger United.

The former JDR Stars custodian joined Kruger before the start of the current season and his profile continues to grow.

He is Benin's first-choice goalkeeper and was at the 2025 AFCON finals where they faced the likes of Senegal and Egypt.

His agent Michel Sinha says there has been interest in Dandjinou, while Kaizer Chiefs have been offered the goalkeeper.