Agent reveals Kaizer Chiefs were 'made aware' of Benin goalkeeper and his contract with Kruger United expires at the end of the season
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Benin's first-choice goalkeeper
Benin international goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou has become a key member of Premier Soccer League promotion-chasing Kruger United.
The former JDR Stars custodian joined Kruger before the start of the current season and his profile continues to grow.
He is Benin's first-choice goalkeeper and was at the 2025 AFCON finals where they faced the likes of Senegal and Egypt.
His agent Michel Sinha says there has been interest in Dandjinou, while Kaizer Chiefs have been offered the goalkeeper.
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Dandjinou's qualities discussed
"For him to be called up to the national team while playing in the NFD shows his quality," Sinha told KickOff.
"He is playing for Benin, who were at the AFCON finals and are coached by the legendary Gernot Rohr.
"They have keepers from all other leagues, including Europe but have him as the first choice, so that should tell you there is a lot of good that he is doing," added the agent.
"They don’t call Marcel by favour but based on merit and plays ahead of a keeper who plays in France [Saturnin Allagbé].
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Chiefs made aware of top goalkeeper
"He should have played in the PSL long time ago if he was lucky to have had that opportunity," Sinha continued.
"A couple of PSL teams have approached JDR Stars in the past, while he was there, but it didn’t work out because of the demands by the club he was contracted to.
"We did make Kaizer Chiefs and other clubs aware of him in the recent past, right after Itumeleng Khune left, but nothing happened, and there is no one at fault."
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Dandjinou's contract situation: Chiefs watching?
Dandjinou's Kruger United contract expires at the end of this season, according to Sinha.
"Right now, he has a contract up to the end of the season with Kruger United, who are top of the standings in the Motsepe Foundation Championship," said Sinha.
That makes him available in the market for any club to enter into a pre-contract agreement with him.
Chiefs' name has popped up at a time they seemingly need another goalkeeper as backup to Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma and Fiacre Ntwari.
While Dandjinou has been linked with Chiefs, another goalkeeper, Stanley Ntwari is also rumoured to be an Amakhosi target.