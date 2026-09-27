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Agent reveals former Orlando Pirates star Lesedi Kapinga's contract details at Kruger United
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Short-term deal for veteran winger
Lesedi Kapinga is officially back in the thick of the action in the Betway Premiership.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates man has put pen to paper on a deal that sees him join the ranks at Kruger United, a move intended to revitalise a career that has seen him represent some of the biggest institutions in South African football.
His representative, Moshe Mudau of Mushe Sports Agency, has been vocal about the positive start the player has made at his new home.
Speaking on the specifics of the arrangement and how the veteran winger is adjusting to life with the Village Boys, Mudau provided clarity on the length of the commitment.
"He has signed for one year," confirmed Mudau of Mushe Sports Agency, as per Soccer Laduma.
"It's a great opportunity for him, and the club is looking after him well. It's a good one."
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Experience for the top-flight newcomers
Kruger United, who are navigating their debut season in the top flight, are clearly prioritising top-level experience to ensure they retain their status among the elite. Kapinga fits this profile perfectly, having spent significant time at Chloorkop and Mayfair.
The move represents a clean slate for the 31-year-old, who has also turned out for Sekhukhune United in the past.
After being released by Orbit College, the pressure was on to find a platform where he could display the flair that originally made him one of the most talked-about talents in the country.
- Sekhukhune United
Debut success in Mpumalanga derby
The winger has already begun to make his mark on the pitch for his new employers. Kapinga was handed his first appearance for Kruger United in a high-stakes environment—the Mpumalanga Derby against TS Galaxy.
The match, which took place at the iconic Mbombela Stadium on September 13, saw the newcomers secure a vital 1-0 victory.
For Kruger United, having a player who has featured in massive continental fixtures and domestic cup finals provides a level of composure that is often lacking in promoted sides.
The coaching staff will be hoping that Kapinga can build on this initial run-out and become a consistent creative force as the season progresses.
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Navigating the Premiership table
The current landscape in the Betway Premiership suggests that every point will be crucial for the newcomers. After seven matches, Kruger United find themselves sitting in 13th position in the standings.
While it has been a steady start, the club hierarchy is well aware that the margin for error is slim.
The one-year contract offers a degree of flexibility for both the player and the club.
For Kapinga, it is a chance to prove he still belongs at the highest level and potentially earn a longer stay or another big move.
For Kruger United, it is a low-risk, high-reward investment in a player who has already shown he can handle the pressure of local derbies.
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