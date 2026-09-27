Agent reveals former Orlando Pirates star Lesedi Kapinga's contract details at Kruger United

Lesedi Kapinga is officially back in the thick of the action in the Betway Premiership.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates man has put pen to paper on a deal that sees him join the ranks at Kruger United, a move intended to revitalise a career that has seen him represent some of the biggest institutions in South African football.

His representative, Moshe Mudau of Mushe Sports Agency, has been vocal about the positive start the player has made at his new home.

Speaking on the specifics of the arrangement and how the veteran winger is adjusting to life with the Village Boys, Mudau provided clarity on the length of the commitment.

"He has signed for one year," confirmed Mudau of Mushe Sports Agency, as per Soccer Laduma.

"It's a great opportunity for him, and the club is looking after him well. It's a good one."



