Agent reveals Bandile Shandu's next move after Orlando Pirates exit: 'We are close to concluding a deal'
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Advanced talks with Durban City FC
Following his high-profile exit from Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, Bandile Shandu wastes no time in finding a new home.
The experienced right-back, who became a free agent on June 30 when his contract with the Buccaneers expired, is now set for a move back to KwaZulu-Natal.
Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that Durban City FC are leading the race for his signature, with negotiations already reaching the final stages.
Speaking on the progress of the potential transfer, Makaab stated: "For Bandile Shandu, we are close to concluding a deal with Durban City.
"Talks are at an advanced stage, and we are hoping to finalize everything during the course of this week," he told FARPost.
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A return to a familiar surroundings
There is a sense of poetic symmetry in Shandu's potential move to Durban City.
The versatile star originally joined Orlando Pirates back in 2021 from Maritzburg United, the club that eventually rebranded as Durban City FC while competing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Now, KwaZulu Natal bound, Shandu looks set to rejoin the fold of the club where he first made his mark on South African football.
Durban City are looking to build on a sensational 2025/26 season in which they proved they belong back in the big time.
After securing a respectable top-eight finish in the Premier Soccer League and famously lifting the Nedbank Cup, the club is now focused on strengthening its squad with proven top-flight quality to maintain its upward trajectory.
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Working under Khalil Ben Youssef
The move would see Shandu link up with a new technical team led by Khalil Ben Youssef.
The former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach recently took the reins at Durban City and is clearly keen to add championship-winning experience to his defensive ranks.
Shandu’s track record in the domestic game makes him an ideal candidate for Ben Youssef's tactical vision.
Shandu’s versatility is his greatest asset, having proven his ability to operate effectively as a traditional right-back, a marauding wing-back, or even as an industrious central midfielder.
This flexibility will provide the new Durban City boss with several options as he looks to navigate a demanding domestic calendar next season.
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Leaving a legacy at Orlando Pirates
Shandu departs the Soweto giants with his head held high after a trophy-laden five-year spell at Mayfair.
During his 110 appearances for the Buccaneers, he was a key figure in one of the club's most successful modern eras, contributing 11 goals and providing five assists from his various roles on the pitch.
His trophy cabinet from his time with the Sea Robbers is a testament to his impact; Shandu leaves having secured four MTN8 titles, the Nedbank Cup, the Carling Knockout Cup, and the ultimate prize - the league title.
Durban City will now hope that this winning mentality can rub off on their squad as they aim to establish themselves as a permanent force in South African football.