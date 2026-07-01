Agent reveals Bandile Shandu's next move after Orlando Pirates exit: 'We are close to concluding a deal'

Following his high-profile exit from Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, Bandile Shandu wastes no time in finding a new home.

The experienced right-back, who became a free agent on June 30 when his contract with the Buccaneers expired, is now set for a move back to KwaZulu-Natal.

Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that Durban City FC are leading the race for his signature, with negotiations already reaching the final stages.

Speaking on the progress of the potential transfer, Makaab stated: "For Bandile Shandu, we are close to concluding a deal with Durban City.

"Talks are at an advanced stage, and we are hoping to finalize everything during the course of this week," he told FARPost.