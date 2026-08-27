Agent Mike Makaab reveals Sipho Mbule bold stance about Iraqi move after Orlando Pirates exit - 'A lot of that influence came from..'

The transition from the Betway Premiership to the Middle East was not a move forced upon Sipho Mbule, but rather a deliberate choice driven by the player's own ambition.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Makaab detailed the conversation that sparked the move, stating: "Sipho and I had a discussion, and the amazing thing is, the request came from him; he said, ‘Mike, I need to go on a new adventure, outside the borders of South Africa, wherever it may be’.

“There was quite a lot of interest in him in North Africa, but there wasn’t anything immediately concrete, and for me it was absolutely vital and for him – that he started in pre-season.”