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Agent Mike Makaab reveals Sipho Mbule bold stance about Iraqi move after Orlando Pirates exit - 'A lot of that influence came from..'
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Mbule's desire for a foreign adventure
The transition from the Betway Premiership to the Middle East was not a move forced upon Sipho Mbule, but rather a deliberate choice driven by the player's own ambition.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Makaab detailed the conversation that sparked the move, stating: "Sipho and I had a discussion, and the amazing thing is, the request came from him; he said, ‘Mike, I need to go on a new adventure, outside the borders of South Africa, wherever it may be’.
“There was quite a lot of interest in him in North Africa, but there wasn’t anything immediately concrete, and for me it was absolutely vital and for him – that he started in pre-season.”
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Peak physical condition and instant impact
The decision to seek a fresh start appears to have rejuvenated the 28-year-old, who has hit the ground running in Iraq. After being named Man of the Match on his debut, he followed that up with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw against Diyala.
Makaab added further detail on the player's current status: "If I look at the shape he’s in, I’m not sure I’ve seen him in better shape. He’s incredibly happy – I spoke to him a few days ago; he’s settled in so beautifully in his new environment.
“The atmosphere at the club, he said has been electric, they have crazy support, they were voted the most passionate supporters [in 2025], so there’s an incredible electricity in their home stadium, it’s always packed.
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Choosing Iraq over Dubai and Qatar
While there were several options on the table for the South African international, including interest from North Africa and a concrete offer from the United Arab Emirates, Mbule was decisive about his destination.
The allure of being a "marquee" player for a club with title ambitions ultimately swayed his decision, as the hierarchy at Zakho made it clear how much they valued his technical ability and experience.
Makaab explained the final stages of the negotiation by saying: "And they have ambitions, they want to challenge for the title – so it just so happened that all the stars aligned pretty quickly and that is the reason [he went to] Iraq, it could have been Qatar, Iran, Algeria – but in this particular instance, everything aligned.
“The coach wanted him, the President wanted him, and the agent I was dealing with made it clear Mbule would be one of their marquee signings, so that’s how it happened
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A bold stance on his future career
Even when presented with the chance to wait for potentially more lucrative or traditional markets, Mbule remained steadfast in his desire to join the Iraqi project.
This bold stance highlights a player who is prioritising game time and a sense of being wanted over the comfort of staying in South Africa or waiting for a European opening that might not have materialised during the pre-season window.
Confirming the final choice, Makaab noted: "There were two final offers on the double, one from Dubai and one from Iraq.
“When I said to Sipho, ‘Do we wait a few more days?’ He said, ‘No, let’s conclude the deal in Iraq,’ and a lot of that influence came from the player himself, not me.”
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