Agent breaks silence on Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner's future amid Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns interest

As speculation reaches a fever pitch regarding a potential blockbuster move for Renaldo Leaner, his representative has moved to clarify the goalkeeper's current standing.

The Sekhukhune United man has seen his stock rise significantly over the past twelve months, leading to suggestions that a move to Chloorkop or Soweto could be on the cards during the current transfer window.

Speaking in an interview, renowned agent Glyn Binkin was quick to point out that Leaner remains committed to his current employers despite the noise from outside.

“Renaldo [Leaner] still has a year remaining on his contract at Sekhukhune United, and he is fully focused on the season ahead,” Binkin told Soccer Laduma.