Agent breaks silence on Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner's future amid Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns interest
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Agent clarifies Leaner's contract situation
As speculation reaches a fever pitch regarding a potential blockbuster move for Renaldo Leaner, his representative has moved to clarify the goalkeeper's current standing.
The Sekhukhune United man has seen his stock rise significantly over the past twelve months, leading to suggestions that a move to Chloorkop or Soweto could be on the cards during the current transfer window.
Speaking in an interview, renowned agent Glyn Binkin was quick to point out that Leaner remains committed to his current employers despite the noise from outside.
“Renaldo [Leaner] still has a year remaining on his contract at Sekhukhune United, and he is fully focused on the season ahead,” Binkin told Soccer Laduma.
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Sundowns monitoring Bafana shot-stopper
Despite the firm stance from Binkin, it is understood that Mamelodi Sundowns have been closely monitoring Leaner's progress.
The Brazilians are always on the lookout for domestic talent to bolster their already star-studded squad, and the 28-year-old’s form in the Premier Soccer League has not gone unnoticed by the Masandawana scouts.
Leaner enjoyed a productive season with Babina Noko, where he proved to be a reliable figure between the sticks.
Last season, he featured in 18 league matches, keeping an impressive nine clean sheets and conceding just 14 goals.
That level of consistency has made him one of the most sought-after keepers in the country, even as Sekhukhune looks to resist any formal approaches.
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International recognition boosts market value
Leaner's rise has not only caught the eye of club scouts but also those of the national team.
His performances earned him a call-up from Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos for an international friendly against Panama, a reward for his domestic dominance.
This international pedigree has only served to increase his valuation and the level of interest from the league's "Big Three."
During his time at Sekhukhune, Leaner has had to fight for the number one jersey, often competing with Zambian international Toaster Nsabata.
He also made his mark in the Nedbank Cup, featuring in two matches and keeping one clean sheet.
This ability to perform under pressure is precisely why clubs like Sundowns and Pirates view him as a viable long-term option.
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What lies ahead for Leaner?
While the agent’s comments suggest that the player is ready to stay and fight for his place at Babina Noko, the final year of a contract is often the time when clubs are forced to make a difficult decision.
If Sekhukhune does not agree to a new deal with the former Ajax Cape Town and Maritzburg United man, they risk losing him for free next year.
For now, Leaner will return to pre-season training with the goal of maintaining his status as one of the league's elite goalkeepers.
Whether Sundowns or Pirates decide to test Sekhukhune’s resolve with a formal bid remains to be seen, but the Bafana Bafana star is certainly a man in demand as the new campaign approaches.