Agency hints at potential battle over ownership of Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi amid links to MLS club Chicago Fire
- Backpagepix
The impressive numbers by Mbokazi
Since making his debut in South Africa's top-flight football in March, Mbekezeli Mbokazi - who is also referred to as TLB, has played 37 games for Orlando Pirates, scoring two goals and providing as many assists in the process.
Mbokazi's exploits attracted Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who did not hesitate to give him a chance.
The youngster has since represented Mzansi five times across all competitions, and is a key player ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.
The 20-year-old is also expected to be part of the South Africa squad to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
His talent has seen him get linked with a move away from the Sea Robbers.
Chicago Fire, Mbekezeli's new home?
Mbokazi was in the United States over the weekend with his agent for talks with the Major League Soccer outfit, ahead of the potential move.
"Orlando Pirates stand to make US$3-million (R50 million) if their captain, Mbekelezi Mbokazi, signs for Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire this weekend," a report read.
"Mbokazi and his agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, arrived in the Windy City on Friday for talks with the club, who are offering Mbokazi a lengthy deal and Pirates a healthy transfer fee."
Furthermore, it has been reported that the player will now join the American side after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
“All but done, R51 million that Orlando Pirates have agreed a deal with Chicago Fire from MLS for TLB to make that move in January shortly after the AFCON,” SABC 's Mazola Molefe said on Soccerzone.
Agencies' battle looming?
Amid the transfer speculations, QT Sports, who are P Management's rival have taken to their X account to claim Mbokazi as their own."Mbokazi is ours," they wrote. It is interesting to see how the ownership of the player will be resolved if the defender double-signed with the agencies.
- Backpage
Time for 'good man' Mbokazi to take another challenge
Former Pirates star Thulasizwe Mbuyane, recently explained why Mbokazi should be let go.
“I see the news about Mbokazi in the media. They should just let him go to America. I don’t think Orlando Pirates will stand in his way,” Mbuyane told KickOff.
“It’s an opportunity for the boy to go and work, and if the R51 million rumour is true, then the move will also be good for the club. He must go fly the South African flag high.
“I think his consistency is the reason things are happening so swiftly for him. You can see that whenever he is in the Pirates team, his hard work shows," he added.
He has been performing well for both the national team and Pirates.
“He is always doing well, so you can’t keep a good man down. If he goes there, he goes there to represent South Africa. It will be good for the country. It’s an opportunity for him. It suits him very well because from there, he can go on and play in bigger leagues.
“In America, he is going to play against the likes of Lionel Messi. That alone would mean the world will be watching him," Mbuyane concluded.
- Backpage
Broos insists Mbokazi 'has to go'
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who recently included the centre-back in his preliminary AFCON squad, had explained why Pirates should be prepared to lose the versatile defender after he was called up to the squad for the final two World Cup Qualifiers.
“If you see the quality and the talent of Mbokazi, I’m very sorry to Pirates, but this guy has to go away next year. He will become better when he plays good competition and at a higher level," Broos told the media.
"If he stays here, it will become too easy for him because he’s good. He needs another motivation, another challenge. That makes him become better. There are other players who can make the move abroad," he added.
However, when asked about his absence from the Bucs team that beat Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou opted against making controversial statement or giving away too much information.
"I am not aware of this news [about leaving for the MLS, for me, he is still in my group.
"Today, like I just said, I rotated players; he is one of the most important players in the group. For me, he is still with me; that's it, he is my player," he concluded.a