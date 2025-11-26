Agency hints at potential battle over ownership of Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi amid links to MLS club Chicago Fire

Since making his debut in South Africa's top-flight football in March, Mbekezeli Mbokazi - who is also referred to as TLB, has played 37 games for Orlando Pirates, scoring two goals and providing as many assists in the process.

Mbokazi's exploits attracted Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who did not hesitate to give him a chance.

The youngster has since represented Mzansi five times across all competitions, and is a key player ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

The 20-year-old is also expected to be part of the South Africa squad to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His talent has seen him get linked with a move away from the Sea Robbers.