Has Mbelezeli Mbokazi finalised his transfer to Chicago Fire? Orlando Pirates issue update on Bafana Bafana international after Chippa United win
- Backpage
Pirates overcome Chippa without star player
Club vice-captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi was a notable absentee when Orlando Pirates' matchday squad was announced ahead of Tuesday's Premier Soccer League clash against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium.
Nkosinathi Sibisi was partnered with Lebone Seema at the heart of the Bucs defence, with Olisa Ndah making the matchday squad for the first time this season.
The Buccaneers emerged as 2-0 winners over a stubborn Chilli Boys side whose resolute defence stood firm in the first-half until Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis grabbed second-half goals to earn Bucs the win.
The victory elevated the Soweto giants to second place in the league standings, level on points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but Pirates have a game in hand.
- Backpage
MLS interest in Mbokazi
Mbokazi and his representatives were in the United States this past weekend to negotiate a deal for the youngster.
"Orlando Pirates stand to make US$3-million (R50 million) if their captain, Mbekelezi Mbokazi, signs for Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire this weekend," a report read.
"Mbokazi and his agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, arrived in the Windy City on Friday for talks with the club, who are offering Mbokazi a lengthy deal and Pirates a healthy transfer fee.
"If he signs for Chicago Fire, he will likely have played his last game for Pirates, even if the new MLS season does not start until February.
"They will not want him to feature in the Carling Knockout final, where Pirates face Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on December 6 and are searching for their second trophy of the season," they concluded.
- Backpage
Pirates head coach reacts to Mbokazi rumours
"I am not aware of this news, for me, he is still in my group," Abdeslam Ouaddou said when asked about the youngster after masterminding a victory over Chippa.
"Today, like I just said, I rotated players; he is one of the most important players in the group. For me, he is still with me; that's it, he is my player."
- Goal
What Mbokazi's departure would mean for Bucs
Mbokazi has been an ever-present figure in the Pirates back-line since making his debut for the club last season under former coach Jose Riveiro.
Despite the arrival of a new coach in Ouaddou, the youngster has maintained his place and further cemented it, even taking on a leadership role.
Mbokazi has played the bulk of Pirates’ matches, partnering fellow youngster Lebone Seema or the skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi in the heart of defence.
He has managed to keep the more experienced Tapelo Xoki on the bench, while making it tough for the likes of Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane to return to the starting XI when they recover from their respective injuries.
But given that Mbokazi will most likely not feature for Pirates again, Ouaddou could resort to the Sibisi-Seema partnership.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Pirates have turned their attention to Saturday's league match against Gavin Hunt's Durban City, who have enjoyed a good start to the current season.
City are undefeated in their last two matches coming into this fixture, having drawn with Richards Bay after securing a victory over Marumo Gallants.
Bucs, on the other hand, cannot afford to drop points as a victory over City at Moses Mabhida Stadium would elevate them to the top of the league standings heading into the mid-season PSL break.
The Buccaneers will also be looking to wrap up the year 2025 in style by clinching the Carling Knockout trophy when they take on Gallants on December 6 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.