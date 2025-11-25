Has Mbelezeli Mbokazi finalised his transfer to Chicago Fire? Orlando Pirates issue update on Bafana Bafana international after Chippa United win

Club vice-captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi was a notable absentee when Orlando Pirates' matchday squad was announced ahead of Tuesday's Premier Soccer League clash against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium.

Nkosinathi Sibisi was partnered with Lebone Seema at the heart of the Bucs defence, with Olisa Ndah making the matchday squad for the first time this season.

The Buccaneers emerged as 2-0 winners over a stubborn Chilli Boys side whose resolute defence stood firm in the first-half until Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis grabbed second-half goals to earn Bucs the win.

The victory elevated the Soweto giants to second place in the league standings, level on points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but Pirates have a game in hand.