Critics of Mbekezeli Mbokazi reported move to Chicago Fire silenced 'he must go there and learn' because 'he has done extremely well at Orlando Pirates'
Is Mbokazi ready for new challenge?
Orlando Pirates legend Gavin Lane has added his voice to the raging debate over Bafana defender Mbokazi, who is reported to be on his way to sign for Chicago Fire.
Lane has answered critics who feel the move is not timely by saying the reported MLS transfer has come at the right age for Mbokazi, who also has a chance of making a further transfer to another league in the future.
'He must go'
“To get a move anywhere overseas, people will say, ‘Why didn’t he wait for a while, and why didn’t he go there? Sometimes people are fortunate to get an option to go. I mean, he is young enough to go there,” Lane told Sowetan.
“If he does well in America, other teams are still going to notice him in other countries. He has done extremely well at Pirates. He must go there and learn a bit more because good players are playing there.
“He is still a youngster; let him go and try it out, and when he is 24, maybe he can go to England or anywhere - you will never know.”
'Can't keep a good man'
Another former Sea Robbers star, Thulasizwe Mbuyane, has explained why it is time for Mbokazi to leave. He also believes that Bucs will not stand in his way because he believes the transfer will be a financially good deal for the club.
“I see the news about Mbokazi in the media. They should just let him go to America. I don’t think Orlando Pirates will stand in his way,” Mbuyane told KickOff.
“It’s an opportunity for the boy to go and work, and if the R51 million rumour is true, then the move will also be good for the club. He must go fly the South African flag high.
“I think his consistency is the reason things are happening so swiftly for him. You can see that whenever he is in the Pirates team, his hard work shows. He has been performing well for both the national team and Pirates," he added.
“He is always doing well, so you can’t keep a good man down. If he goes there, he goes there to represent South Africa. It will be good for the country. It’s an opportunity for him. It suits him very well because from there, he can go on and play in bigger leagues.
“In America, he is going to play against the likes of Lionel Messi. That alone would mean the world will be watching him."
Eyes on Mofokeng
Mbokazi is one of the youngsters who has been doing well for Pirates, and many agree that his big move is a matter of when, not if.
Already, Mohau Nkota, another star who was promising star, left to join Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia before the 2025/26 season began.
Given that Relebohile Mofokeng belongs to the same generation at Bucs, eyes will be on him. Mofokeng's future has been a matter of intense speculation ever since, and should Mbokazi seal the MLS move, many expect that he will be the next to leave.
The forward has already been linked with various clubs in different countries, suggesting that he remains a hot cake in the transfer market.
The trio have become important figures for Bafana under Hugo Broos and are expected to take part in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco. They are set to be involved in the World Cup finals too next year, and both platforms are also important as far as marketing themselves is concerned.