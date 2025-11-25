Critics of Mbekezeli Mbokazi reported move to Chicago Fire silenced 'he must go there and learn' because 'he has done extremely well at Orlando Pirates'

Another former Sea Robbers star, Thulasizwe Mbuyane, has explained why it is time for Mbokazi to leave. He also believes that Bucs will not stand in his way because he believes the transfer will be a financially good deal for the club.

“I see the news about Mbokazi in the media. They should just let him go to America. I don’t think Orlando Pirates will stand in his way,” Mbuyane told KickOff.

“It’s an opportunity for the boy to go and work, and if the R51 million rumour is true, then the move will also be good for the club. He must go fly the South African flag high.

“I think his consistency is the reason things are happening so swiftly for him. You can see that whenever he is in the Pirates team, his hard work shows. He has been performing well for both the national team and Pirates," he added.

“He is always doing well, so you can’t keep a good man down. If he goes there, he goes there to represent South Africa. It will be good for the country. It’s an opportunity for him. It suits him very well because from there, he can go on and play in bigger leagues.

“In America, he is going to play against the likes of Lionel Messi. That alone would mean the world will be watching him."