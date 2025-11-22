Has Mbekezeli Mbokazi played his last game for Orlando Pirates? Bafana Bafana star on brink of R50 million move abroad - Reports

Orlando Pirates have recently been getting it right in terms of introducing youngsters to the senior team.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is the latest player who has ticked all the boxes since making his debut for the Sea Robbers in March, under the then-coach Jose Riveiro.

The Bafana Bafana international has since played in the CAF Champions League and was part of the South Africa team that qualified for the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup.

Coach Hugo Broos went ahead to state the 20-year-old doesn't deserve to play in the Premier Soccer League.

“If you see the quality and the talent of Mbokazi, I’m very sorry to Pirates, but this guy has to go away next year," the Belgian said in a recent interview with the media.

"He will become better when he plays good competition and at a higher level.

"If he stays here, it will become too easy for him because he’s good. He needs another motivation, another challenge. That makes him become better.

"There are other players who can make the move abroad," Broos concluded.