Has Mbekezeli Mbokazi played his last game for Orlando Pirates? Bafana Bafana star on brink of R50 million move abroad - Reports
A shining young talent
Orlando Pirates have recently been getting it right in terms of introducing youngsters to the senior team.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi is the latest player who has ticked all the boxes since making his debut for the Sea Robbers in March, under the then-coach Jose Riveiro.
The Bafana Bafana international has since played in the CAF Champions League and was part of the South Africa team that qualified for the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup.
Coach Hugo Broos went ahead to state the 20-year-old doesn't deserve to play in the Premier Soccer League.
“If you see the quality and the talent of Mbokazi, I’m very sorry to Pirates, but this guy has to go away next year," the Belgian said in a recent interview with the media.
"He will become better when he plays good competition and at a higher level.
"If he stays here, it will become too easy for him because he’s good. He needs another motivation, another challenge. That makes him become better.
"There are other players who can make the move abroad," Broos concluded.
Mbokazi set to exit Pirates!
According to Tribal Football, the player and his representatives are in the United States to negotiate a deal for the youngster.
"Orlando Pirates stand to make US$3-million (R50 million) if their captain, Mbekelezi Mbokazi, signs for Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire this weekend," the publication reported.
"Mbokazi and his agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, arrived in the Windy City on Friday for talks with the club, who are offering Mbokazi a lengthy deal and Pirates a healthy transfer fee.
"If he signs for Chicago Fire, he will likely have played his last game for Pirates, even if the new MLS season does not start until February.
"They will not want him to feature in the Carling Knockout final, where Pirates face Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on December 6 and are searching for their second trophy of the season," they concluded.
What Mbokazi's probable exit will mean for Pirates
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou showed confidence in the youngster and made him the club's assistant captain.
“I think it’s a fantastic gift for him first of all, it proves that [rewards follow] when we are working daily – we are professional, we are taking care of the lifestyle, body, [and], we are working hard. It’s a fantastic gift for the club as well – we don’t have to forget that," Ouaddou opened up regarding the youngster.
“He is representing Orlando Pirates, and for me, as an ex-central defender, of course, I am proud of him,” he continued.
“The advice I can give him- is to keep believing [in] your nice potential, to be very humble and to keep working, because you know football goes quick in the two sides. You can go very high, but you can come down quickly as well.
“So, respect football and football will respect you – it’s the advice I give to my players,” concluded Ouaddou
If indeed Mbokazi leaves, Ouaddou has to work with his captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, and Lebone Seema, who has been solid alongside Mbokazi.
Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane have also been working on their fitness meaning he will have options even if Mbokazi leaves. Tapelo Xoki is another experienced head in that defence.
Another sad story for Bucs fans!
Mohau Nkota made his mark at the club last season, helping them have a say in domestic competitions and abroad, where the Sea Robbers reached the CAF Champions League semi-final. However, the club didn't hesitate to sell him when the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq came for him.
Mbokazi has barely made a name for himself at the club, and with the supporters singing his name, the MLS outfit has come for his services.
Another fans' favourite, Relebohile Mofokeng, might follow suit in the next couple of months, which by all standards will not impress the fans.