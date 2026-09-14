Wayne Rooney has hit out at VAR after Manchester United's controversial 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford. The derby was settled by a goal from Erling Haaland, first ruled out for offside before being given after VAR intervened.





That call has since come under heavy scrutiny: in the build-up, Enzo Fernandez, in an offside position (deemed not to be active), is said to have influenced the United goalkeeper. Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) itself later admitted the mistake, acknowledging that VAR should have advised the referee to carry out an on-field review, and apologised to Manchester United.







