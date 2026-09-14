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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

After the refereeing case in the Manchester derby, Rooney blasts out: "Enough with VAR, it's awful"

W. Rooney
Manchester United
Manchester City
E. Haaland

Former Red Devils striker has his say after the refereeing controversy in the Manchester derby

Wayne Rooney has hit out at VAR after Manchester United's controversial 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford. The derby was settled by a goal from Erling Haaland, first ruled out for offside before being given after VAR intervened.


That call has since come under heavy scrutiny: in the build-up, Enzo Fernandez, in an offside position (deemed not to be active), is said to have influenced the United goalkeeper. Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) itself later admitted the mistake, acknowledging that VAR should have advised the referee to carry out an on-field review, and apologised to Manchester United.



  • Rooney then furiously called for VAR to be scrapped in the Premier League: "I’m sick of VAR. It’s horrible. It takes all the emotion and energy out of football. Not recognising that Fernandez was offside is simply staggering".


    Haaland’s goal was not the only controversial moment in the derby: Phil Foden was sent off for kicking Bruno Fernandes. City manager Enzo Maresca also admitted the red card was correct, though he argued that Fernandes should have been sent off as well for his part in the incident.


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