The Spanish Football Federation have opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, after Atletico Madrid accused the Catalan club of repeatedly harassing their player Julian Alvarez over recent months in an attempt to lure him away.

Atletico had lodged an official complaint, and both parties learned on Thursday that the file had been opened. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid alike have the right to present their defence.

"Marca" ran through the harsh penalties that could land on Barcelona and the Argentine.

Article 93 of the Spanish Federation's disciplinary code, which deals with non-compliance with federation rulings, allows for a range of sanctions in cases like this.

Financial penalties are just the start. Those involved could face exclusion or suspension for anything between one month and two years, or a ban of no fewer than four matches, whether for the officials or the player.