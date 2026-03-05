Africa’s best league? Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou slams ‘unacceptable’ pitch conditions after Polokwane City win
Ouaddou fuming
The Buccaneers coach was left fuming at the state of the playing surface following his side’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Rise and Shine on Wednesday night.
Despite securing three vital points to cling onto top spot by goal difference over Mamelodi Sundowns, the Moroccan tactician could not hide his frustration with the facilities provided at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Best league in Africa?
Speaking after the final whistle, Ouaddou did not hold back in his assessment of the league's administrative decisions regarding venue selection.
“You mentioned it, but let’s congratulate the boys, it’s not easy to come and win in Polokwane, we know that it’s a strong team, we know very compact, they play with braveness and the pitch today didn’t help us,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.
The Pirates trainer suggested that such conditions tarnish the reputation of South African football, which is widely regarded as the continent’s elite domestic competition.
“In that case, sometimes I don’t understand you have a magnificent stadium next to that stadium and I think it’s the image of the PSL because PSL is one of the best – it’s the best league in Africa,” the pitch today didn’t help us Ouaddou insisted.
Demanding the right conditions
For a coach who prides himself on a high-tempo, technical brand of football, the surface was a major hindrance to the Buccaneers' tactical execution.
He believes that for the product to match its billing, the authorities must ensure that teams are given the best possible platforms to perform for the paying public.
“So, I think we have to put the teams in the right condition to play nice football for the fans you understand," he said.
"But coming to the game, we were very brave, we wanted to start the game and score early but unfortunately, we didn’t.
"But we created so many, so many, so many chances and I will say well done boys,” the coach added, praising his team's resilience.
Looking for a killer instinct
Despite the three points, the former defender is still searching for more clinical efficiency from his attackers in front of goal.
While the victory keeps the momentum high in Orlando, Ouaddou warned that his side must develop a more ruthless edge if they are to sustain their title charge through the final months of the season.
“No, I think we have to keep the spirit because at least it’s not easy to create chances, at least we are in the right path in terms of football of what we’re producing with the boys, let’s keep that.
"Let’s keep this mentality, character, spirit of the team and if you want to be more ambitious you will have to definitely have this killer instinct but it’s not the first time I’m saying that but I just want to be happy for the boys tonight and we’re going to congratulate them that’s it,” he concluded.