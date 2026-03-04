Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Evidence Makgopa & Banele Mnguni,Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Polokwane City 1-2 Orlando Pirates: ‘Rise and Shine gave Kaizer Chiefs fans two minutes of happiness, then Patrick Maswanganyi took it away; the Buccaneers cook and dish at the same time, and Relebohile Mofokeng is more dangerous than electricity💥’

The Ghost survived a scare against Rise and Shine in Limpopo but will be happy to go back home with a narrow victory from the match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday. More importantly for the Soweto giants, they are still at the summit of the Premier Soccer League log.

It was a goalless first half for Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates, and dominant display by the Soweto giants could not translate into goals. 

A penalty initially awarded to Pirates was cancelled by referee Luxolo Badi just before the halftime break.

But the second half changed everything with three strikes witnessed as the Sea Robbers picked three points away from home.

Relebohile Mofokeng unusually scored with his head to break the deadlock seven minutes into the second half.

But Polokwane City replied through Bonginkosi Dlamini on 86 minutes before substitute Patrick Mswanganyi beat the final whistle by throwing the Buccaneers back into the lead in the 90th minute.

After winning, Pirates remain at the top of the table with a goal difference advantage over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who beat Golden Arrows 2-1 at home.

GOAL runs through what fans have been saying on social media in reaction to the Pirates game.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

 🟢📱
  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Bandile Shandu, and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    No benefits, work for the title

    They wanted to benefit 🤣🤣 League title is worked for - Tebza Lecious 

    • Advertisement
  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Polokwane's 13 men

    Polokwane were playing with 13 players, De Jong and the referee - Sime M Shongwe

  • Premier Soccer League referees Jelly Chavani, Cedrick Muvhali, Abongile Tom and Luxolo BadiGOAL GFX

    Linesman for Polokwane

    When you pay the referee you forget about the linesman -  Mualusi Ratshibvumo Tshikwashamatemba 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars, February 2026Backpagepix

    De Jong dragging Pirates back

    Exactly bro, this mlungu dude is dragging us back 🤦‍♂️ - Sipho Bellz Mathe 

  • Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    Tito took away Chiefs' happinees

    Polokwane City gave Chiefs fans two minutes Happiness then Tito took it away - Mkhululi Mkhwanazh

  • Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs fans celebrated but came back to see Bucs leading

    There’s a Kaizer Chiefs fan who went outside to celebrate Polokwane City equaliser. When he came back we were leading again 😭😭😭😭- Esii Sihle 

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Mofokeng is more dangerous than electricity💥

    That boy Mofokeng is more dangerous than electricity💥 - Briant Moyo

  • Tshepang Moremi and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Bucs cook and dish same time

    We cook and dish same time☠️☠️☠️☠️ - Mlungisi Sthenjwa Nene

0