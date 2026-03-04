It was a goalless first half for Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates, and dominant display by the Soweto giants could not translate into goals.

A penalty initially awarded to Pirates was cancelled by referee Luxolo Badi just before the halftime break.

But the second half changed everything with three strikes witnessed as the Sea Robbers picked three points away from home.

Relebohile Mofokeng unusually scored with his head to break the deadlock seven minutes into the second half.

But Polokwane City replied through Bonginkosi Dlamini on 86 minutes before substitute Patrick Mswanganyi beat the final whistle by throwing the Buccaneers back into the lead in the 90th minute.

After winning, Pirates remain at the top of the table with a goal difference advantage over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who beat Golden Arrows 2-1 at home.

GOAL runs through what fans have been saying on social media in reaction to the Pirates game.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

🟢📱